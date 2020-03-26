Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in U.S. history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million 01:07

 US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soyboy2000

$oy Boy RT @richard680news: US weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million. This could send U.S unemployment to 12.8% between April and June… 6 seconds ago

Michaela_Ramm

Michaela Ramm BREAKING: The number of Iowans seeking unemployment benefits surged last week as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,… https://t.co/QG4bcZC2E4 17 seconds ago

groeblbubble

Donatra RT @CNBC: JUST IN: U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to more than 3.28 million, vs. 1.5 million expected. https://t.co/HKNvNNzl5i https://t.… 30 seconds ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million https://t.co/oVIiGWTRbw https://t.co/BUfL8W40Z6 2 minutes ago

sachinakhani

sachin akhani RT @moneycontrolcom: #CoronavirusPandemic | The weekly jobless claims report from the US Labor Department today offered the clearest eviden… 2 minutes ago

PieceDeReSister

Pièce de Résistance 3.3 million jobless claims in 1 week. & this does not count the millions of gig workers & independent contractors… https://t.co/d2wLYHSROv 3 minutes ago

QCTIowa

Q-C Times Iowa news Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as virus takes toll https://t.co/vPKSRXnbgq 3 minutes ago

KFOX14

KFOX14 News The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy… https://t.co/zzLDzM8rQ3 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.