U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in U.S. history.
US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...
