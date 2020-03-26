Global  

Alaska official: Prepare for bears waking from hibernation

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — Alaska residents need to prepare for bears emerging from winter hibernation, a state wildlife official warned. Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Ross Dorendorf said bears are normally expected to wake from hibernation in March or April, The Ketchikan Daily News reported Wednesday. Bears may seek food from trash cans […]
