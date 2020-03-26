Global  

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as unemployment widens

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The U.S. coronavirus death toll topped the 1,000 milestone as the pandemic's mounting economic burden was illustrated by government data on Thursday showing a record number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits and hospitals struggled to treat a surge of infected patients.
