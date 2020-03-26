Global  

G20 leaders commit to united front against pandemic

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
G20 leaders said during on Thursday they were committed to presenting a united front against the coronavirus pandemic, calling it their "absolute priority" to tackle its health, social and economic impacts.
