Former France coach Michel Hidalgo dies at 87 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PARIS (AP) — Michel Hidalgo, the coach who led France to the 1984 European Championship title and the 1982 World Cup semifinals, has died. He was 87. The French soccer federation said on its website that Hidalgo died Thursday. Hidalgo coached his country’s national team from 1976-84 and led host France to its first major […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Futball News Former France coach Michel Hidalgo dies at 87 https://t.co/O350pbQkNK 44 minutes ago Arman Khan RT @ASMonacoEnglish: R.IP to our former player,Former Coach of France Michel Hidalgo who died at the age of 87 He won 3 Ligue 1 as a player… 2 hours ago ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 R.IP to our former player,Former Coach of France Michel Hidalgo who died at the age of 87 He won 3 Ligue 1 as a pla… https://t.co/rCu38lw4pU 2 hours ago