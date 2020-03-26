Global  

Former France coach Michel Hidalgo dies at 87

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Michel Hidalgo, the coach who led France to the 1984 European Championship title and the 1982 World Cup semifinals, has died. He was 87. The French soccer federation said on its website that Hidalgo died Thursday. Hidalgo coached his country’s national team from 1976-84 and led host France to its first major […]
