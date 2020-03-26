Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants. Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to “Elephant,” released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed […]

