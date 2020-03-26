Global  

Canada tells US not to put troops at border during pandemic

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government has told the Trump administration that it is not in favor of the U.S. putting troops at the U.S.-Canada border amid the pandemic. Trudeau said government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the U.S. not to put troops on […]
News video: The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It 01:02

 Canada shares an 8,891 kilometre-long border with our neighbour to the south. After its closure to non-essential travel because of COVID-19, the U.S. could be looking into other measures along that stretch. The Canada-U.S. border could have American troops near it but Justin Trudeau wants it to stay...

