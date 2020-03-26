BBC dad interrupted by kids in viral video opens up about work from home during coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Robert Kelly went viral when his kids interrupted his 2017 BBC interview. Now, he's opening up about work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: nypost - Published Dad hilariously IDs daughter on her 21st b'day 00:30 Ordering a drink on your 21st birthday is an American rite of passage — but when bars are shuttered amid coronavirus, it can be a challenge. Thankfully, Merrimack College student Gina DiFelice's dad came to the rescue.