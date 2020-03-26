Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
BBC dad interrupted by kids in viral video opens up about work from home during coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
BBC dad interrupted by kids in viral video opens up about work from home during coronavirus pandemic
Thursday, 26 March 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Robert Kelly went viral when his kids interrupted his 2017 BBC interview. Now, he's opening up about work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: nypost - Published
2 days ago
< > Embed
Dad hilariously IDs daughter on her 21st b'day
00:30
Ordering a drink on your 21st birthday is an American rite of passage — but when bars are shuttered amid coronavirus, it can be a challenge. Thankfully, Merrimack College student Gina DiFelice's dad came to the rescue.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
G20
Nicolás Maduro
Israel
United States Senate
Donald Trump
Benny Gantz
Italy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lombardy
Vladimir Putin
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Jobless Claims
Opening Day
3 3 Million
BBC Dad
Coronavirus Updates
Virus Update
WORTH WATCHING
Coronavirus: Doctor warns of 'incoming disaster' in Gaza
Mnuchin Dismisses Record Setting Unemployment
Netanyahu ally resigns, deepening Israeli political turmoil
Spanish medics demand protection as death toll overtakes China's
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.