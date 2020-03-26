US charges Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro with narco-terrorism

The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Julio César🍍Pereira RT @Reuters: U.S. brings drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying ‘… 7 seconds ago
Rosa Martinez RT @CBSNews: U.S. charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and top officials for drug trafficking scheme https://t.co/xzzVnC5SjG https:/… 11 seconds ago
mary k RT @Savingrace_: "Barr said the United States estimates that about 250 metric tons of cocaine were dispatched out of Venezuela using air an… 15 seconds ago
Renee Cox RT @FrancisBrennan: "The United States indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on ‘narco-terrorism’ charges"
Also here is a picture of Joe Biden and N… 28 seconds ago