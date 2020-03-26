Global  

US charges Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro with narco-terrorism

FT.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
State department offers $15m reward for information leading to capture and conviction
News video: Maduro hit with U.S. 'narco-terrorism' charges

Maduro hit with U.S. 'narco-terrorism' charges 02:17

 The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters.

Juliocpina19

Julio César🍍Pereira RT @Reuters: U.S. brings drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying ‘… 7 seconds ago

bookyourself4m1

Rosa Martinez RT @CBSNews: U.S. charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and top officials for drug trafficking scheme https://t.co/xzzVnC5SjG https:/… 11 seconds ago

mcs4_mary

mary k RT @Savingrace_: "Barr said the United States estimates that about 250 metric tons of cocaine were dispatched out of Venezuela using air an… 15 seconds ago

ReneeC2920

Renee Cox RT @FrancisBrennan: "The United States indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on ‘narco-terrorism’ charges" Also here is a picture of Joe Biden and N… 28 seconds ago

SwastikaSymbol

老外 Jasper Seren ✡ RT @EpochTimesCan: US charges #Venezuela’s #NicolasMaduro with narco-terrorism, drug-trafficking https://t.co/eP3rAvFSvd 30 seconds ago

joiflores

Joi Flores RT @ZeitgeistFilm: "The US government is offering a $15 million award for information leading to Maduro's arrest." Brazen. America: World… 39 seconds ago

Nottellingu7

Nottellingu RT @JesseRodriguez: NBC News: AG Barr will announce the filing today of criminal charges against senior officials of the government of Vene… 40 seconds ago

NickaleeKing

Not This One 🇹🇹🇹🇹 RT @anyaparampil: US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro w drug trafficking & offers a $15 million reward for info leading to his c… 1 minute ago

