Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS

#clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS

BBC News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Watch the segment from the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony that paid tribute to the NHS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers

Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers 00:34

 Hundreds of residents in tower blocks in west London take part in a mass applause to show appreciation for NHS doctors, nurses and carers fighting against the Coronavirus outbreak. The footage was taken at 8pm near West Middlesex Hospital in Isleworth. Hundreds of thousands are reported to have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.