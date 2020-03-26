Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning. “We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Melissa Mackey RT @bmaz: RIP Curly Neal. He and the Trotters brought great joy to a kid in the 60's, and to lots of kids for a very long time. He and Mead… 16 seconds ago James Weddle So many great memories watching this guy. #RIP https://t.co/NfFjhJ0xnQ 35 seconds ago Faheem RT @thesherylralph: RIP Curly! Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 https://t.co/PCsrSWiK3M 1 minute ago ❤Makeda 🔥🇧🇸 RT @HBCUGameday: #RIPCurly Harlem Globetrotters great and HBCU alumnus Curly Neal, one of the great ambassadors of basketball, has joined t… 1 minute ago Rudy Deveaux, Ph.D. RT @bevmeghan: Legendary Harlem Globetrotters player Fred 'Curly' Neal dies at 77. Another great one gone. RIP Curly Neal https://t.co/V4dH… 2 minutes ago RCReedII RT @TribSports: Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades,… 2 minutes ago Denethria Suber RT @SXMUrbanView: Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 https://t.co/me8QPlOvtc @karenhunter - @seenajon - #KarenRebels 2 minutes ago bmaz RIP Curly Neal. He and the Trotters brought great joy to a kid in the 60's, and to lots of kids for a very long tim… https://t.co/tMGNmN4mSF 4 minutes ago