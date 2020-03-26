Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77

Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning. “We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LissaLaneous

Melissa Mackey RT @bmaz: RIP Curly Neal. He and the Trotters brought great joy to a kid in the 60's, and to lots of kids for a very long time. He and Mead… 16 seconds ago

JamesWeddle

James Weddle So many great memories watching this guy. #RIP https://t.co/NfFjhJ0xnQ 35 seconds ago

AGentleman_2U

Faheem RT @thesherylralph: RIP Curly! Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 https://t.co/PCsrSWiK3M 1 minute ago

MsSpice9

❤Makeda 🔥🇧🇸 RT @HBCUGameday: #RIPCurly Harlem Globetrotters great and HBCU alumnus Curly Neal, one of the great ambassadors of basketball, has joined t… 1 minute ago

EneasDeveaux

Rudy Deveaux, Ph.D. RT @bevmeghan: Legendary Harlem Globetrotters player Fred 'Curly' Neal dies at 77. Another great one gone. RIP Curly Neal https://t.co/V4dH… 2 minutes ago

rcreedii

RCReedII RT @TribSports: Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades,… 2 minutes ago

LadyDee1955

Denethria Suber RT @SXMUrbanView: Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 https://t.co/me8QPlOvtc @karenhunter - @seenajon - #KarenRebels 2 minutes ago

bmaz

bmaz RIP Curly Neal. He and the Trotters brought great joy to a kid in the 60's, and to lots of kids for a very long tim… https://t.co/tMGNmN4mSF 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.