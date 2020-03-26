Global  

‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The weekly figure is among the first data on the economic toll of the vast disruption of normal life and commerce caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million 02:19

 The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as an economy grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic throws millions out of work. Conway G. Gittens breaks down the numbers.

