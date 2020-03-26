The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as an economy grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic throws millions out of work. Conway G. Gittens breaks down the numbers.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ъรεս Via @nytimes: ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/gWIIexXhQb https://t.co/QcTTNIL6kR 19 minutes ago
Василий🇺🇦💰 ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/TV99XHazdy 43 minutes ago
viplavam ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart - The New York Times https://t.co/46ZgpAh70p 1 hour ago
GEORIVISTA ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart
NYT > Business > Economy
Ben Cass...
https://georivis... 2 hours ago
NewSedgePoint ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Unemployment Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/zxEpPD4C0U https://t.co/4e7fzqewhh 2 hours ago
ireportnews ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart - On Monday, nearly 100,000 call attempts we… https://t.co/HwtQf7515M 2 hours ago
Politomix ‘It's a Wreck': 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/3Orp0zo52Z https://t.co/h8BYZ0tu9m 2 hours ago
Judi Gomez RT @BryanDawsonUSA: Trump predicted he could “shoot someone on 5th Avenue & not lose any voters.” Turns out he can kick a million people of… 2 hours ago