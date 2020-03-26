Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () U.S. stocks rose Thursday even as data revealed a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week following a wave of layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic.
US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...