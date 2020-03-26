Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million

U.S. stocks rose Thursday even as data revealed a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week following a wave of layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic.

