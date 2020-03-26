Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million

Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks rose Thursday even as data revealed a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week following a wave of layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million 01:07

 US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllahMohaamd

Allah MOhammad Hasankhail RT @NickBryantNY: US topped the global case count for the first time today. US witnessed its deadliest day since the virus reached these s… 2 hours ago

TateRealEstate

Clay Tate Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million - USA TODAY https://t.co/FVRriixEH6 3 hours ago

Tahir783

America News Dow Posts Best 3-Day Gain Since 1931 Even As Jobless Claims Surge To Rec... https://t.co/DWSWiu3olQ via @YouTube 3 hours ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama "Sense of certainty" buoying the markets: analyst. Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931. https://t.co/QlWqowIr2X… https://t.co/tiPuksjbEF 4 hours ago

LouQ

Lou Saldivar Dow posts best 3-day gain since 1931 even as jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million https://t.co/kre9Y3Iztp via @usatoday 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.