A new beat for police across US: Enforcing social distance

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — In New York City, they’ve started dismantling basketball hoops to prevent people from gathering in parks and playing. In Lakewood, New Jersey, police broke up a wedding being held in violation of a ban on large gatherings. And in Austin, Texas, officers are encouraging people to call a hotline to snitch […]
News video: New York hospital sees 13 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours as residents queue for tests

New York hospital sees 13 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours as residents queue for tests 02:58

 The Elmhurst Hospital in Queens has been overrun with seriously ill COVID-19 patients, including 13 who died in a 24-hour span, officials said Wednesday (March 25). A long line of mask-clad people waited for COVID-19 tests, as a police car rattled off guidelines for social distancing outside...

