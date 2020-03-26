Global  

Harlem Globetrotters great 'Curly' Neal dies

The Age Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Fred "Curly" Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died aged 77.
 Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred "Curly" Neal passed away this morning, March 26th, at his home outside of Houston Texas. He was 77 years old. Katie Johnston reports.

