Wall Street powers stocks higher on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () A Wall Street rally led global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate and the possibility of more stimuli to come.
