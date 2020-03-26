Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wall Street > Wall Street powers stocks higher on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

Wall Street powers stocks higher on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A Wall Street rally led global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate and the possibility of more stimuli to come.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street to Washington: Finish the $2 Trillion Bill

Wall Street to Washington: Finish the $2 Trillion Bill 01:54

 Stocks are falling again. Congress' stimulus bill hasn't passed yet and the U.S. has had its relief rally.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on Why Wall Street Is Rallying on Coronavirus Vaccine News [Video]

Jim Cramer on Why Wall Street Is Rallying on Coronavirus Vaccine News

Jim Cramer weighs in on why Wall Street is rallying due to coronavirus vaccine news.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:24Published
Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases climb [Video]

Wall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases climb

Wall Street fell sharply Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street set to open higher as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsdayReuters India

Wall St. gains as U.S. extends shutdown to limit virus spread

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsday

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.