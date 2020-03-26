Global  

Internet firm restricts virus-themed website registrations

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused […]
