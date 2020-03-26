Canada attacks 'damaging' Trump plan to deploy troops at border

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Canada on Thursday attacked a U.S. proposal to deploy troops along the undefended joint border to help fight the spread of coronavirus, saying the idea was unnecessary and would damage relations. 👓 View full article



