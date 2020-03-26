Global  

Canada attacks 'damaging' Trump plan to deploy troops at border

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Canada on Thursday attacked a U.S. proposal to deploy troops along the undefended joint border to help fight the spread of coronavirus, saying the idea was unnecessary and would damage relations.
The U.S. Considers Putting Troops At The Canadian Border But Trudeau Says He's Against It

 Canada shares an 8,891 kilometre-long border with our neighbour to the south. After its closure to non-essential travel because of COVID-19, the U.S. could be looking into other measures along that stretch. The Canada-U.S. border could have American troops near it but Justin Trudeau wants it to stay...

