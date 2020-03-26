Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis clap for health care workers in sweet video

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis clap for health care workers in sweet video

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The royal family and celebrities are leading the applause for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
News video: Volunteers sew masks for health care workers across northern California

Volunteers sew masks for health care workers across northern California

 Health care workers around the country are sounding the alarm that they are running out of masks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.