Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
He admittedly “didn’t know anything about being funny” when he joined the comedic basketball team, but he became one of its biggest stars.
JeffreyMarx25

Jeffrey Marx Whoa hate to see it. One of my first and best childhood sports memories: seeing Curly Neal and his Harlem Globetrot… https://t.co/FJDfwq4hFA 1 minute ago

jlbellwriter

J. L. Bell RT @kennethcdavis: Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77 https://t.co/IAaCbuohil 2 minutes ago

MikeMikerosenw

Mike Rosen Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77 https://t.co/OdJa9aez9E https://t.co/OHMas7Ioy2 2 minutes ago

TimSullivan714

Tim Sullivan Sad to learn of the death of Harlem Globetrotters’ dazzling dribbler, Curly Neal. Had lunch with him in 2009 and ha… https://t.co/R1ja5eQKdF 2 minutes ago

stantonyyz

Tim Stanton RT @Buster_ESPN: Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77 https://t.co/JQbjm6nU1u 2 minutes ago

Eco_Bryan

Bryan P. RT @TheSteinLine: Curly Neal, dazzling dribbler for decades for the Harlem Globetrotters, has died at 77. My story for @NYTObits: https://t… 3 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77 https://t.co/0aCTHG0hKn https://t.co/N3Gn9xRl2T 6 minutes ago

sagreen1913

Sharony Andrews Green Curly Neal, Globetrotters’ Dazzling Dribbler, Dies at 77 https://t.co/VIzUmKaBip 7 minutes ago

