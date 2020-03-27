Global  

Victorian racing resumes after virus scare, with new transport protocols

The Age Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Racing Victoria has announced fresh transport protocols, as the industry resumed in the wake of jockey Mark Zahra's negative COVID-19 test.
