AP PHOTOS: Stadiums deserted as virus postpones opening day
Friday, 27 March 2020 () There was no crack of the bat, no footlong hot dogs, no umpire’s cry of “Play ball!” as opening day came and went for Major League Baseball with games indefinitely postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Stands and parking lots were deserted and ticket windows closed at stadiums from New York, the United States’ worst virus […]
TAIPEI — Seems like stardom can really get to your head and make it so big you forget that you could be spreading a virus that's responsible for a global pandemic.
American chef-turned-celebrity, Eddie Huang, (mainly known for writing the book behind the ABC family sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat) is...