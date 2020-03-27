Global  

AP PHOTOS: Stadiums deserted as virus postpones opening day

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
There was no crack of the bat, no footlong hot dogs, no umpire’s cry of “Play ball!” as opening day came and went for Major League Baseball with games indefinitely postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Stands and parking lots were deserted and ticket windows closed at stadiums from New York, the United States’ worst virus […]
