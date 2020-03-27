Global  

Coronavirus: How can I shop or get deliveries and takeaways safely?

BBC News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
If coronavirus can be transferred on to surfaces, safe food shopping presents challenges.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Restaurants Doing Everything They Can To Keep Staff, Customers Safe

Coronavirus Update: NJ Restaurants Doing Everything They Can To Keep Staff, Customers Safe 02:00

 Restaurants are coping with a new reality, relying solely on takeout and deliveries, but while things have changed, they're still here to serve; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

