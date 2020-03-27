Evangeline Lilly is apologizing for her controversial stance on refusing to self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark RT @thehill: Actress Evangeline Lilly apologizes for "dismissive, arrogant" coronavirus message after refusing self-isolation https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago The Hill Actress Evangeline Lilly apologizes for "dismissive, arrogant" coronavirus message after refusing self-isolation… https://t.co/doryJ4R5Zq 17 minutes ago Don Asmussen IMPORTANT STUPID UPDATE Actress Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive, arrogant' coronavirus message after re… https://t.co/8nLpAZgGZu 1 hour ago James Blynt RT @GoErie: Evangeline Lilly apologizes after refusing to self-quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/OsBSE1VMF4 https://t.co/uN… 1 hour ago The Hill Actress Evangeline Lilly apologizes for "dismissive, arrogant" coronavirus message after refusing self-isolation… https://t.co/nyeRF0yumd 2 hours ago GoErie Evangeline Lilly apologizes after refusing to self-quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/OsBSE1VMF4 https://t.co/uNZrCZOjli 2 hours ago tasha marie Evangeline Lilly apologizes after refusing to self-quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/bSI09VPrxz Always get one. 3 hours ago Tim Actress Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive, arrogant' coronavirus message after refusing self-isolation https://t.co/9LfOSN7Ao1 3 hours ago