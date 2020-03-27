U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro, a political foe, for 'narco-terrorism' Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and more than a dozen other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign aimed at ousting the socialist leader. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published U.S. indicts Maduro for 'narco-terrorism' 02:47 The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters. Gavino Garay has more.

