Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
“We talked about the problem and hopefully won’t be a problem for too much longer. The United States is working with our friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate our efforts,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.
