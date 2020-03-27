Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump
Friday, 27 March 2020 () “We talked about the problem and hopefully won’t be a problem for too much longer. The United States is working with our friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate our efforts,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.
Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy.
He announced plans to do so by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
Trump has downplayed the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu.
“I would love to have the country...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kashmir Vision Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump https://t.co/mqfgLqpwsw https://t.co/edRsjKfphs 13 minutes ago
Newsline Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump https://t.co/iAktGHqRTd https://t.co/DxfkWjvrsc 20 minutes ago
TOI World News Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump https://t.co/EgYUUnyfHp 43 minutes ago
Nick Marro RT @halhod: We have put civil liberties on the cover this week. Working together with excellent colleagues around the world, I wrote about… 43 minutes ago
Outlook Magazine Donald Trump said they discussed how vital it is for all of these nations to immediately share information and data… https://t.co/Ty2j3gsEs7 47 minutes ago