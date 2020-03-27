Global  

One New York doctor’s story: ‘Too many patients dying alone’

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — As an emergency medicine physician in New York City, Dr. Kamini Doobay has always known that death is part of the territory when trying to care for the city’s sickest. But it hasn’t always been like this — patients hit the hardest by the coronavirus, struggling to breathe and on ventilators, […]
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients 00:42

 In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine.

