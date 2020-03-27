Global  

Indian Embassy in U.S. to start free online yoga classes

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The free yoga class would be imparted daily from Monday to Friday at 5 pm. It would be streamed live through the Facebook page of the Indian Embassy.
