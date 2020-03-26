Nicolás Maduro: US charges Venezuelan president with 'narco-terrorism'

The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters.
