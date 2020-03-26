Global  

Nicolás Maduro: US charges Venezuelan president with 'narco-terrorism'

BBC News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
It also offers a $15m (£12.5m) reward for information leading to Nicolás Maduro's arrest.
 The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters.

Bl0ndeValkyrie

Snø Gudinnen RT @MaxMedieval: Nicolás Maduro Moros and 14 Current and Former Venezuelan Officials Charged with Narco-Terrorism, Corruption, Drug Traffic… 7 seconds ago

JReaidi

Jose R RT @TheJusticeDept: Nicolás Maduro Moros and 14 Current and Former Venezuelan Officials Charged with Narco-Terrorism, Corruption, Drug Traf… 8 seconds ago

Lamzelok

🇻🇪 JoseMa 🇪🇸 RT @Reuters: The U.S. indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and more than a dozen other officials on charges of ‘narco-terrorism’ an… 12 seconds ago

ColinRimkey

CR RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism and offers $15M for his arrest https://t.co/… 19 seconds ago

rebson4683

JB RT @DailyCaller: Trump Admin Indicts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro On Drug Trafficking Charges https://t.co/2AKO2L6vFS 51 seconds ago

alvarogalvisbec

@alvarogalvisbec RT @BBCBreaking: US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism and offers $15m for his arrest https://t.co/3N1OyglOYL 56 seconds ago

armandomsalast

Armando Salas Taibel Nicolás Maduro Moros and 14 Current and Former Venezuelan Officials Charged with Narco-Terrorism, Corruption, Drug… https://t.co/DdM4fvjlAw 1 minute ago

DavidKaraian

KAG 2020! RT @thro_e: ♠️ COCAINE THE SECOND WEAPON ♠️ America is fighting two threats to our nation 1. The Chinese Wuhan Virus 2. The Venezuelan Co… 1 minute ago

