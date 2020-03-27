A defiant Maduro threatens ‘cowboy’ Trump after drug charge

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stood defiant in the face of a $15 million bounty by the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges, calling Donald Trump a “racist cowboy” and warning that he is ready to fight by whatever means necessary should the U.S. and neighboring Colombia dare to invade. Maduro’s bellicose remarks […] 👓 View full article

