RBI cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4%

The Reserve Bank of India has cut the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and the Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mathew Thockanattu Coronavirus in India: RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs, cuts repo rate by 75 basis points https://t.co/6ektEXWDV3 via @indiatoday 3 seconds ago ભાવિન બરબસિયા 🇮🇳 ➡ RBI ANNOUNCED REPO RATE CUT BY 0.75 BASIS POINT. ➡ REVERSE REPO RATE CUT BY 0.90 BASIS POINT. ➡ CRR RATE CUTS 100… https://t.co/1RtAvL1Qbu 7 seconds ago Rajat Arora WHAT HAS RBI DONE 1) Cuts repo rate by a whopping 75 basis points to 4.4%, lowest ever 2) Lowers reverse repo rate… https://t.co/0Zlb6XTyDO 23 seconds ago saish dessai RT @BloombergQuint: #CoronavirusOutbreak | MPC cuts benchmark rate by 75 basis points, reverse repo rate by 90 bps & CRR by 100 bps in emer… 41 seconds ago rajag24 RT @ZeeNews: RBI calls coronavirus COVID-19 threat unprecedented, cuts repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4.% https://t.co/jqdgRJ0qN5 43 seconds ago Old_School_Engineer RT @dugalira: RBI CUTS REPO RATE BY 75 BPS, REVERSE REPO BY 90 BPS, CRR CUT BY 100 BASIS POINTS. https://t.co/URIMtzNJ27 via @BloombergQuint 4 minutes ago KeSariya Vilaayeti @RBI @ICICIBank @Citibank @SBICard_Connect @AmexIndia @StanChartHelpIN The onus is on banks now to show their human… https://t.co/VojyXMeWLX 4 minutes ago Totlani Krishan HIGHLIGHTS: WHAT HAS RBI DONE: Cuts repo rate by a whopping 75 basis points to 4.4%, lowest ever Lowers reverse rep… https://t.co/XF4f2CUSfu 5 minutes ago