Judge rejects appeal from man convicted in al-Qaida plot

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was convicted in 2005. He filed a motion last year seeking a new sentence, arguing that the killing […]
News video: Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot

 A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Katie Johnston reports.

