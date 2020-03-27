Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brisbane school streams mini-concert, assembly to aged-care home in lockdown

Brisbane school streams mini-concert, assembly to aged-care home in lockdown

The Age Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
It was the second time this week Bray Park State High students had done a video hook-up with the residents, which previously prompted tears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

krazykitkatm

Kat(rina McD) RT @melwil: Oh, this is so lovely to see from the local high school https://t.co/FrKmIyCwTS 1 day ago

melwil

Melina D Oh, this is so lovely to see from the local high school https://t.co/FrKmIyCwTS 1 day ago

EliteOzzy

Australian Elite 🇦🇺 Brisbane school streams mini-concert, assembly to aged-care home in lockdown #Australia https://t.co/PiGyPQgJmU 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.