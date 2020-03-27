Global  

Schools effectively closed from Easter but no wider lockdown yet

The Age Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The national cabinet has seized on a temporary reprieve of coronavirus transmission in Australia and held back on implementing a harsher lockdown immediately.
