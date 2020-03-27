Global  

Coronavirus | Delhi govt to feed 4 lakh people from tomorrow; ready for even 1,000 cases a day, says Kejriwal

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
“We hope cases will not increase but we are ready to tackle the situation if it arises,” said the Delhi Chief Minister
Coronavirus: Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive, 800 people quarantined | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive, 800 people quarantined | Oneindia News

 AS INDIA REMAINS IN A 21-DAY LOCKDOWN, STRINGENT MEASURES ARE BEING TAKEN TO COMBAT THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THE VIRUS THROUGH SOCIAL DISTANCING. IN THE LATEST IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, A MOHALLA CLINIC DOCTOR HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE COVID-19. THE DOCTOR AND FOUR OTHERS INCLUDING HIS WIFE AND...

