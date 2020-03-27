In Ontario, construction is an essential service, but some workers fear COVID-19 puts them at risk

Global  

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Construction is on Ontario's list of essential services that can keep operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are growing calls within the sector for a broad industry shutdown, such as the one Quebec instituted this week.
