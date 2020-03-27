Global  

RBI Governor to Address Media Day After Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Coronavirus Relief Package

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
RBI Governor to Address Media Day After Centre's Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Coronavirus Relief PackageNew Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference on Friday, a day after the Centre announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package for the country’s poor hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana scheme, an economic relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help the poor tide...
