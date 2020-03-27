Italy shuts factories to halt Covid-19 Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

SOAVE: Italy has become the first western developed nation to idle most of its industry to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a potential cautionary tale for other governments, such as the Trump administration, that are resisting such drastic measures. After more than two weeks of a nationwide lockdown, the Italian government decided to expand the mandatory closure of non-essential commercial activities to heavy industry in the eurozone's third-largest economy, a major exporter of machinery, textiles and other goods. The move by Italy, which is leading the...

