New York State Coronavirus Deaths Spike to 385, Hundred in Single Day

WorldNews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
New York State Coronavirus Deaths Spike to 385, Hundred in Single DayNew York's governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the populous US state's coronavirus death tally has jumped to 385, with 100 fatalities in the past day. New York is at the epicenter...
News video: Federal Government Acts To Help NYC, Stimulus Package Stalls

Federal Government Acts To Help NYC, Stimulus Package Stalls 01:22

 President Trump approves the disaster declaration in New York state and says help to fight coronavirus is on the way. Also on Sunday, the stimulus bill failed to advance in the Senate, but both sides are still working. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

