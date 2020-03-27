Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'You' and 'Crocodile Dundee' actor Mark Blum dies at 69, of coronavirus complications

'You' and 'Crocodile Dundee' actor Mark Blum dies at 69, of coronavirus complications

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Actor was best known for portraying the husband of Rosanna Arquette’s character in 1985’s 'Desperately Seeking Susan'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DidiFrench

Didi French. Animal Activist. Vegan. Ⓥ RT @CNN: "Thank you... for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world." Mark Blum, a veteran stage act… 24 seconds ago

auramouth

Andrea RT @fmtoday: Blum died Wednesday (March 25) at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital. He was 69. #FMTNews #FMTLifestyle https://t.co/2pQGlIr3BU 2 minutes ago

mpierrelouis1

mpierrelouis RT @THR: Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor who appeared in such films as 'Crocodile Dundee' and 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and on TV shows… 3 minutes ago

DannyatCNN

M. Daniel Allman RT @cnni: "Thank you... for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world." Mark Blum, a veteran stage ac… 5 minutes ago

HelloMittyKitty

🌊#TrumpMustResign!🔯 RT @CNN: Actor Mark Blum, known for his roles in the movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died due to complicatio… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.