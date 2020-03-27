Global  

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.
News video: British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus 02:10

