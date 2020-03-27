Global  

China tells the US the two countries must 'unite to fight virus'

SBS Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
China and the US should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump, as he called for the US to improve relations.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: The US Likely To Surpass China In Total Number Of New Coronavirus Cases

The US Likely To Surpass China In Total Number Of New Coronavirus Cases 00:37

 The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the US could become the next center of the coronavirus outbreak. Data shows that in China and Italy, the two countries most severely affected by the outbreak, strict quarantining measures worked. According to Business Insider, the data shows that...

