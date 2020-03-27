Global  

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.
News video: British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus 01:01

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.

