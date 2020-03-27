Michael Gunter RT @RohanLeppert: Today’s Age reports a unified push by developers, builders and unions to allow 24-hour construction during Coronavirus.… 12 hours ago

nick RT @RossCameron4: Great to see union and bosses work together. Obvs right move to 24 hour sites. @CFMEUJohnSetka adding value. https://t.… 12 hours ago

OzLabourStart VIC: Union pushes for 24-hour construction sites amid coronavirus-The Age https://t.co/J8GfyqflRe 18 hours ago

PrincessDaddy Setka is all for converting construction into a 24 operation. The union response has been lacklustre at best, and c… https://t.co/1lWhwMgFJi 23 hours ago

Ross Cameron Great to see union and bosses work together. Obvs right move to 24 hour sites. @CFMEUJohnSetka adding value. https://t.co/nziCXQivgi 1 day ago

Ben Courtice Looks like Setka is on his way to getting a cushy and lucrative job for the bosses. In fact he's pretty much doing… https://t.co/aFWHzRQx2j 1 day ago

Gemma Cafarella is AT HOME 🏳️‍🌈 At a time when Victorians are stuck in their homes (in Melb, tiny apartments) Setka and crew want noise restriction… https://t.co/VRFlJUje0V 1 day ago