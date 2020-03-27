Global  

Union pushes for 24-hour construction sites amid coronavirus

The Age Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Victoria’s powerful construction union is pushing for the building industry to be classified as essential when the state moves to a stage 3 shutdown.
News video: Construction workers fear catching coronavirus on building sites

Construction workers fear catching coronavirus on building sites 00:47

 Many construction workers fear they might lose their jobs as they continue to work on building sites across the UK. The majority are self-employed and must work to be paid. They are among millions of self-employed workers calling for Government support.

voltscommissar

Michael Gunter RT @RohanLeppert: Today’s Age reports a unified push by developers, builders and unions to allow 24-hour construction during Coronavirus.… 12 hours ago

howyougoing

nick RT @RossCameron4: Great to see union and bosses work together. Obvs right move to 24 hour sites. @CFMEUJohnSetka adding value. https://t.… 12 hours ago

OzLabourStart

OzLabourStart VIC: Union pushes for 24-hour construction sites amid coronavirus-The Age https://t.co/J8GfyqflRe 18 hours ago

theBotanizer

PrincessDaddy Setka is all for converting construction into a 24 operation. The union response has been lacklustre at best, and c… https://t.co/1lWhwMgFJi 23 hours ago

RossCameron4

Ross Cameron Great to see union and bosses work together. Obvs right move to 24 hour sites. @CFMEUJohnSetka adding value. https://t.co/nziCXQivgi 1 day ago

bencourtice

Ben Courtice Looks like Setka is on his way to getting a cushy and lucrative job for the bosses. In fact he's pretty much doing… https://t.co/aFWHzRQx2j 1 day ago

gemmacaf

Gemma Cafarella is AT HOME 🏳️‍🌈 At a time when Victorians are stuck in their homes (in Melb, tiny apartments) Setka and crew want noise restriction… https://t.co/VRFlJUje0V 1 day ago

Gittongah

Gitonga Gideon RT @OkowaNashon: When do we begin to have such a conversation, amidst this pandemic, folks? ⁦@acmk_ke⁩ ⁦@Arch_KE⁩ ⁦@IQSK_Official⁩ ⁦@ncaken… 1 day ago

