Man gets 42 years for raping, kidnapping, beating woman

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison Wednesday for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman. Cosmo Miles, 46, was found guilty of 17 guilty charges — including rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of […]
