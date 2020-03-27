Man gets 42 years for raping, kidnapping, beating woman

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison Wednesday for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman. Cosmo Miles, 46, was found guilty of 17 guilty charges — including rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of […] 👓 View full article

