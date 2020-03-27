Global  

FBI arrests 'Iron Man 2' actor for attempting to sell fake coronavirus cure

DNA Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
US Attorney Nick Hanna, for the Central District of California, has warned people to beware of similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors

SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors 01:51

 Keith Middlebrook, 53, claimed he had a cure and a preventive pill for coronavirus as he asked people to invest $30,000. Kandiss Crone reports.

