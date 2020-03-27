Global  

Ravens lose DT Brockers, leaving void in defensive line

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all. Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility […]
