Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities said. Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. According to federal prosecutors, Perry wrote on Facebook that Democrats, […]
Ram_Krishna15

RamKrishna RT @CBS12: The man wrote on Facebook that Democrats, including Pelosi, "will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death."… 37 seconds ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Texas Man Jailed for Online Threats Against Nancy Pelosi" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/G01emyCcht 9 minutes ago

kentpg

Paul Kent RT @kylie_oneil75: Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi - Breitbart https://t.co/tq8rG29ncb via @BreitbartNews 10 minutes ago

kylie_oneil75

Kylie O'Neil Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi - Breitbart https://t.co/tq8rG29ncb via @BreitbartNews 10 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/zw25UGv9Px 12 minutes ago

DenSow57

Deplorable Texan WHERE ARE THE ARREST' FOR PEOPLE THREATENING TRUMP WITH ONLINE WITH DEATH?????? Man jailed for online threats again… https://t.co/CX6qQVuiwO 16 minutes ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 A Wichita Falls man is facing federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. Hous… https://t.co/qdkQXijNli 17 minutes ago

djslowtunes

🥶$lowtunes🥶 Texas Man Jailed for Online Threats Against Nancy Pelosi | Texas News | US News https://t.co/VEwSKkn8OW 18 minutes ago

