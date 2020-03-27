Kristen Bell hosts Nick pandemic special for kids, families

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Bell is hosting a Nickelodeon special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters’ concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday. Bell and her guests practiced social distancing, using video to connect for the hourlong program airing 7 p.m. EDT Monday. Dr. Nadine […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Tips for Calming Kids’ Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Tips for Calming Kids’ Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic 00:33

 Experts at the Children’s Hospital Colorado have put together a list of ways families can help kids cope with anxiety and stress. Katie Johnston reports.

