Coronavirus infections in Italy have yet to reach their peak, the head of the country's national health institute said on Friday, as officials warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be extended beyond April 3.

You Might Like

Tweets about this moomblr 〄 Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended https://t.co/bIYZpIol1u 5 minutes ago ValenzuelaPost Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases https://t.co/aOAVNSQf1f 9 minutes ago Today24 Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended https://t.co/W1CtXlR9M0 https://t.co/SNRpmuJjkg 17 minutes ago Sandy Johns Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended https://t.co/8F23L4vFb8 17 minutes ago Milind Deval RT @ReutersIndia: Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended https://t.co/NyCzViOs22 18 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended: Coronavirus infections in It… https://t.co/PRMbndKpRX 19 minutes ago Mark Wayne RT @guardian: Coronavirus live news: France extends lockdown by further two weeks, as Italy is warned it has not yet reached peak https://t… 27 minutes ago flowingnews Italy has yet to hit coronavirus peak, lockdown set to be extended https://t.co/dljvEpX8Dh https://t.co/sN53W6lEok 28 minutes ago